Samsung has launched a new Android Go-running smartphone – Galaxy M01 Core – in India. The smartphone is an addition to the existing M01 series by Samsung, which includes the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes in two variants:

1 GB RAM + 16 GB storage: Rs 5,499

2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 6,499

The smartphone comes in black, blue, and red colour options. It will be available for purchase starting 29 July at Samsung offline and online stores.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 chipset, with options for 2 GB and 1 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with up to 32 GB storage option, and both models come with an option to expand storage using a microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy M01 Core sports an 8 MP camera sensor at the back, along with an LED flash, and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.

The Galaxy M01 Core comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android Go with One UI on top. The smartphone's comes with features like Dark Mode integration, Intelligent Inputs, and Intelligent Photos.

For connectivity, the Galaxy M01 Core includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery.