Samsung is apparently working on two Prime-series variants.

Vietnamese website Galaxy Club recently spotted purported Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, and Galaxy J6 Prime on an official Samsung website in the country.

According to the report, they found that the two smartphones will apparently be powered by The Snapdragon chipsets, instead of the Exynos 7570.

Further, the report also suggests that both the Galaxy J4 Prime and Galaxy J6 Prime will likely run Android 8.1.

The report also reveals that the two Galaxy Prime smartphones will launch in Vietnam and Netherlands this fall.

In June this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy J4 smartphone in India. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD super AMOLED display, and runs Android Oreo 8.0. The phone is powered by a 1.4 GHz Exynos processor and a 3,000 mAh battery. In terms of camera, Galaxy J4 sports a 13 MP rear camera with a f/1.9 aperture.

Galaxy J4 comes in 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variants - both expandable up to 256 GB memory and is priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively.