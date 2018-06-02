Aiming to strengthen its position in India's hot budget smartphone segment, Samsung on Friday introduced a new device in its Galaxy J series with the launch of Galaxy J4 at a starting price of Rs 9,990.

Galaxy J4 comes with 5.5-inch HD super AMOLED display technology to deliver a vivid and colourful viewing experience and runs Android Oreo 8.0.

The phone will be available in blue, black and gold variants, Samsung said.

"With 60 million plus devices sold and counting, Galaxy J series is India's most popular smartphone series owing to the millennial-focused meaningful innovation," said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

"Galaxy J4 comes packed with a host of new innovations like Advanced Memory Management, adjustable front LED Flash and Samsung Mall that makes it perfect for millennials," Walia added.

The Advanced Memory Management is Samsung's "Make for India" feature which helps consumers save memory space by automatically directing image and video content from social media applications to the external memory card.

It also helps in keeping the device memory clean by deleting duplicate images received on social media messengers.

Galaxy J4 provides an adjustable front LED flash, which helps to capture better selfies by adjusting the LED flash as per the ambient lighting conditions.

It comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall that lets users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.

Galaxy J4 comes with a 13 MP rear camera with a f/1.9 aperture, and the App Pair feature which opens a consumer-defined pair of apps simultaneously in two multi-windows, enabling easier multitasking.

Crafted with a new 2.5D glass design, the device is powered by a 1.4 GHz Exynos processor and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy J4 comes in 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variants - both expandable up to 256 GB memory and is priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively.