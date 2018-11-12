Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 November, 2018 18:51 IST

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core launched with Android Oreo and a 6-inch LCD display

Not a lot is different on the new Galaxy J4 Core, except that it features a larger display.

Samsung has made the Galaxy J4 Core official, its second smartphone to be a part of Google's Android Go programme. The launch of the Galaxy J4 Core comes just months after the launch of its first Android Go phone, the Galaxy J2 Core.

As far as specifications are concerned, not a lot is different on the new Galaxy J4 Core, except that it features a larger display. Prices are yet to be made official but given the internals on the phone, it would be safe to say that the J4 Core will likely be priced under Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core. Image: Samsung

Being an entry-level offering, the Galaxy J4 Core features a 6-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720x1480 pixels. Inside, there is a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz, coupled with 1 GB of RAM. There's also just one storage configuration on offer with 16 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

The J4 Core also features an 8 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the back and a 5 MP f/2.2 camera for selfies. As far as OS is concerned, the phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) out of the box and comes preloaded with customised Google apps such as Google Go, YouTube Go, Gmail Go. Samsung has also reworked most of its own apps to work smoothly on its Android Go devices.

Connectivity options for the Galaxy J4 Core include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass and 4G support.

The Galaxy J4 Core also has a relatively large 3,300 mAh battery that should be able to deliver great battery life in theory, given the lighter OS and lower display resolution.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung's first Android Go budget smartphone Galaxy J2 Core announced in India

Aug 24, 2018

Android Go

Samsung's Android Go smartphone may not feature stock Android reveal images

Jul 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Google Maps Go app now out in India; only for Android smartphones with less than 1 GB RAM

Dec 14, 2017

Google announces YouTube GO app for offline viewing and reducing data costs

Sep 27, 2016

Android Pie Go

Android Pie Go edition will save double the storage space compared to Oreo Go

Aug 17, 2018

Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go now available online and offline at Rs 6,190

Aug 29, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

Wildlife

South African lion cubs born from artificial insemination in first for the species

Nov 12, 2018

Heart Health

A smartphone app that can identify heart attacks with a simple sensor attachment

Nov 12, 2018

Indian Wildlife

Eight critically-endangered Indian vultures to be released into the wild next year

Nov 12, 2018