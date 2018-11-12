Samsung has made the Galaxy J4 Core official, its second smartphone to be a part of Google's Android Go programme. The launch of the Galaxy J4 Core comes just months after the launch of its first Android Go phone, the Galaxy J2 Core.

As far as specifications are concerned, not a lot is different on the new Galaxy J4 Core, except that it features a larger display. Prices are yet to be made official but given the internals on the phone, it would be safe to say that the J4 Core will likely be priced under Rs 10,000.

Being an entry-level offering, the Galaxy J4 Core features a 6-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720x1480 pixels. Inside, there is a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz, coupled with 1 GB of RAM. There's also just one storage configuration on offer with 16 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

The J4 Core also features an 8 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the back and a 5 MP f/2.2 camera for selfies. As far as OS is concerned, the phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) out of the box and comes preloaded with customised Google apps such as Google Go, YouTube Go, Gmail Go. Samsung has also reworked most of its own apps to work smoothly on its Android Go devices.

Connectivity options for the Galaxy J4 Core include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass and 4G support.

The Galaxy J4 Core also has a relatively large 3,300 mAh battery that should be able to deliver great battery life in theory, given the lighter OS and lower display resolution.