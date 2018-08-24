In a bid to disrupt the entry-level smartphone market, Samsung on 24 August brought its first Android Go budget smartphone Galaxy J2 Core to India that offers faster speed and better performance.

The new smartphone comes with a 5-inch quadHD display, 8 MP rear camera with flash, 5 MP front camera, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage, running on 8.1 Oreo-based Android Go, which is the lighter version of Google's operating system, designed for entry-level smartphones, the company wrote in a blog post.

Price details of Galaxy J2 Core in India are yet to be revealed.

"The 'Galaxy J2 Core' offers a complete smartphone experience, incorporating some of the key features available on high-end devices with an improved battery, storage and performance that is particularly appealing to first time owners," said Junho Park, vice president of global product planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7570 processor and 2,600mAh battery.

Along with India, the distribution would be expanded to Malaysia and additional markets in the near future, the post added.