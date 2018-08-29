Samsung's new Android Go budget smartphone called Galaxy J2 Core is now available for purchase in India for a price of Rs 6,190. The phone is available in three colour options of black, blue and gold and can be bought at Samsung’s online store and also via offline retail.

The Galaxy J2 Core comes with a 5-inch quadHD display, 8 MP rear camera with flash, 5 MP front camera, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage, running on 8.1 Oreo-based Android Go, which is the lighter version of Google's operating system, designed for entry-level smartphones.

As such, Android Go has specially modified Google apps such as Google Maps, Files, YouTube and more which are optimised to run on 1 GB of RAM or less. The phone also comes with some storage and memory management tools for increased performance, including the option to directly install apps on a microSD card. The device is powered by a 2,600 mAh battery.

Another Android Go smartphone from a prominent smartphone maker is the Nokia 2.1, which was announced last month.

The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7570 processor and includes a 2,600 mAh battery. It is a small battery, but then again, it is a relatively small phone. Along with India, the distribution would be expanded to Malaysia and additional markets in the near future.

The 'Galaxy J2 Core' offers a complete smartphone experience, incorporating some of the key features available on high-end devices with an improved battery, storage, and performance that is particularly appealing to first time owners," said Junho Park, vice president of global product planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics in a statement when the phone was announced five days back.