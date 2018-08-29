Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 August, 2018 16:28 IST

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go now available online and offline at Rs 6,190

The Galaxy J2 Core comes with a 5-inch QHD display, 8 MP rear camera with flash, 5 MP front camera.

Samsung's new Android Go budget smartphone called Galaxy J2 Core is now available for purchase in India for a price of Rs 6,190. The phone is available in three colour options of black, blue and gold and can be bought at Samsung’s online store and also via offline retail.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core. Image: Samsung

The Galaxy J2 Core comes with a 5-inch quadHD display, 8 MP rear camera with flash, 5 MP front camera, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage, running on 8.1 Oreo-based Android Go, which is the lighter version of Google's operating system, designed for entry-level smartphones.

As such, Android Go has specially modified Google apps such as Google Maps, Files, YouTube and more which are optimised to run on 1 GB of RAM or less. The phone also comes with some storage and memory management tools for increased performance, including the option to directly install apps on a microSD card.  The device is powered by a 2,600 mAh battery.

Another Android Go smartphone from a prominent smartphone maker is the Nokia 2.1, which was announced last month.

The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7570 processor and includes a 2,600 mAh battery. It is a small battery, but then again, it is a relatively small phone. Along with India, the distribution would be expanded to Malaysia and additional markets in the near future.

The 'Galaxy J2 Core' offers a complete smartphone experience, incorporating some of the key features available on high-end devices with an improved battery, storage, and performance that is particularly appealing to first time owners," said Junho Park, vice president of global product planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics in a statement when the phone was announced five days back.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

also see

Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung's first Android Go budget smartphone Galaxy J2 Core announced in India

Aug 24, 2018

Google

Experts say that Google storing location data has strong potential for abuse

Aug 14, 2018

Google

Google's passively tracking you: Here's how you can delete your past location data

Aug 15, 2018

Location Tracking

How Google tracks your location, and how you can prevent it from doing so

Aug 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala floods: Stranded people turn to social media to reach out to loved ones, mobilise relief

Aug 18, 2018

WhatsApp

People globally have spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp in last three months: Study

Aug 21, 2018

science

Higgs Boson

Elusive decay of Higgs Boson to tiny quarks observed by physicists at long last

Aug 29, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

Corals

Scientists discover giant, hidden deep-sea coral reef system off US coast

Aug 28, 2018