Taking ahead its popular J series, Samsung has announced the 2018 edition of the Galaxy J2 smartphone. The series is made of affordable and entry-level smartphones, and the Galaxy J2 (2018) offers just that, at a launch price of Rs 8,190.

Reliance Jio subscribers will be eligible for a Rs 2,750 cashback, when recharged for Rs 198 or Rs 299. The cashback amount will be credited in the MyJio account. Users can will also avail an additional 10 GB of 4G data on every recharge for the next 10 recharges. This however, will only be valid when the first SIM is inserted in the new Galaxy J2 (2018) comes from Reliance Jio. The offer is equally effective for both new and existing Jio customers.

As for the specifications of the Galaxy J2 (2018), the smartphone features a 5-inch quad HD Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, which is accompanied with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

One of the highlights of the device is its new ‘Device Maintenance’ feature that optimises device performance automatically. The smartphone is also accompanied by the Samsung Mall app, which essentially allows users to shop things they like by taking a picture of the desired product, which in turn is searched across popular e-commerce platforms by the app’s artificially intelligent program.

Further, in terms of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) sports an 8 MP rear camera sensor and a 5 MP camera up front. Both cameras are accompanied by an LED flash unit for enhanced pictures and support Full HD video recording at 30 fps. Fuelling the new Galaxy J2 is a 2,600mAh battery. As for connectivity, it includes features like USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz.