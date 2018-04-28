Reliance Jio has launched a new exchange offer called 'JioFi Exchange Offer' for customers who are looking to buy a new Wi-Fi hotspot. In this offer, people can buy a JioFi modem in exchange for an old dongle or modem at Rs 999. The user will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200.

In order to avail this offer, the user can only give non-Jio modems or dongle for exchange.

To begin with the, you will have to purchase a JioFi at Rs 999. Following this, you have to activate the SIM with a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 + Rs 99 for JioPrime users.

Then, to avail the cashback offer you have to return a non-Jio dongle or modem at any JioStore. You can also exchange it at a Reliance Digital Store. Here you will have to provide the serial number of your old dongle or modem and then provide the MSISDN number of the new Jio dongle.

The cashback will be credited to your account in the form of 44 vouchers which can be redeemed upon a recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 only. Each voucher is worth Rs 50. This offer is only for limited period of time.

Currently, the Rs 198 gives 4G internet data of 2 GB per day for 28 days and Rs 299 gives 4G internet data of 3 GB per day for 28 days.

