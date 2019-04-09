Tuesday, April 09, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy J-series is now officially scrapped, to merge with A-series

Samsung has been forced to pull up its socks to bring the price of its products down due to Xiaomi.

tech2 News StaffApr 09, 2019 13:32:21 IST

In recent times, Samsung has initiated an onslaught of smartphone launches in India and globally. It is hard to keep track of the wide variety of series that the company is showcasing for the consumers. However, Samsung's J-series, which could be considered as the company's most known mid-range series, is now officially being scrapped by the company.

Galaxy J8. Image: tech2/Amrita Rajput

The company has announced that it will be merging the J-series smartphones with the A-series via Samsung Malaysia's official YouTube channel. Although Samsung has not informed the reason for axing the lineup, it could be assumed that the company did this so as to avoid confusion with its other smartphone lineups.

Under the Galaxy J-series, the company launched a bevy of smartphones, some of which were good and some of which not so much. The fact remains that with the entry of brands such as Realme and Xiaomi, Samsung has been forced to pull up its socks to bring the price of its products down while increasing the features in said products.

As of right now, we can still see Samsung J-series smartphones available for sale on Flipkart and Amazon but it has been removed completely from Samsung's official e-store. In any case, with so many A-series phones with such a varied price range, the J-series smartphones itself hold no value.

