Galaxy Fold reportedly not coming in July, official says 'nothing has progressed' since April

Galaxy Fold will not make an appearance in July since 'nothing has progressed' since April.

tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2019 09:36:33 IST

Well, Galaxy Fold fans there is some more bad news for the device on the horizon. After it was speculated at the starting of this month that Samsung will most likely be launching the Galaxy Fold in July, a new report has just stated that the launch will not happen in July.

Galaxy Fold reportedly not coming in July, official says nothing has progressed since April

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

A Samsung official, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to Korean news outlet The Korea Heraldstating clearly that the Galaxy Fold will not make an appearance in July since 'nothing has progressed' since April. Well, that's a bummer.

Earlier Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh had stated that the company had identified the points of weakness for the Galaxy Fold and that it was working on fixing them. At that time, it was speculated that the device would launch in June, but that timeline was later pushed to July and now it appears there will be no fixed launch date for the device anytime soon.

It also appears that folding smartphone technology may not be as ready as companies want consumers to believe. Just yesterday, Huawei also said that it would be pushing the launch date for the Mate X to September and the reason given was that the device required additional testing.

