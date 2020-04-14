tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2020 09:59:13 IST
The successor of Samsung Galaxy Fold is believed to be under development. It was recently revealed in a report that Galaxy Fold 2 might cost you less than its predecessor and might even house 256 GB of internal storage. A new leak has surfaced online that suggests the colour variants of this foldable screen phone.
As per a tipster with Twitter handle Sleepy Kuma, Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to come in Martian Green and Astro Blue colour variants. The tipster also revealed that Samsung might ditch the S-Pen this time.
Galaxy Fold 2 Rumor)
- Increased external display size
- No S-PEN
- Around 229g
- Martian Green, Astro Blue added
(Colors may vary depending on the region to be released)
source : https://t.co/YIhxVlUpE0
— Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) April 13, 2020
The leak also revealed that this time around, the phone is going to be lighter than the Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to weigh 229 gm whereas its predecessor was 263 gm, which makes Galaxy Fold 2 15 percent lighter.
As per the previous report, Galaxy Fold 2 might offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. The size of the foldable display of the second generation phone may be increased to 7.7-inch compared to Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inches. The device is expected to have an Infinity-O panel with a punch hole for the selfie camera.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.