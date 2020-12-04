FP Trending

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy F62 in India soon. A report in 91Mobiles cited well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal in saying that the smartphone, with model number SM-E625F is in the works and will be launched in the country soon. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy F62 launch will take place in early 2021. According to the 91Mobiles report, Samsung Galaxy F62 will not be the only phone in the series to launch in the coming months.

The Galaxy M12/Galaxy F12 will also be launched. The report adds that Galaxy M12 and F12 are essentially the same devices, much like how F41 is a rebranded M31s.

A GSMArena report states that the phone appeared on Geekbench with an Exynos 9825 chipset.

As per the report, the benchmark scores are in line with Exynos 9825-powered Galaxy Note10. It further adds that the Galaxy F62 will come with Android 11 out of the box, becoming one of the first Samsung phones to do so.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F41 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 64 MP Triple rear camera setup and a 32 MP selfie lens as well. The device sports a super AMOLED display that houses a waterdrop style notch.

The device comes in two storage variants, a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant at Rs 16,999 and a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant at Rs 17,999.