tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the company's first smartphone in India under the F series. The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 64 MP triple rear camera setup and a 32 MP selfie camera. As for the display, Galaxy F41 features a super AMOLED display that houses a waterdrop style notch. On the back, just like other Galaxy smartphones launched in India, the smartphone's camera setup is placed in a rectangular module.

Galaxy F41 pricing, availability, sale offers

Galaxy F41 comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. It will go on sale on 16 October on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

The smartphone comes in Fusion Green, Fusion Blue and Fusion Black colour variants.

As a part of the launch offer, the smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 15,499 on 16 October. In addition to this, you can also get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank debit and credit cards.

Galaxy F41 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that houses a waterdrop notch on the top. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset. Galaxy F41 offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB with the help of microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP lens. For selfies, Galaxy F41 comes with a 32 MP front camera.

Galaxy F41 is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.