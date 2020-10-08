Thursday, October 08, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch in India today at 5.30 pm: All we know so far

Galaxy F41 is expected to be powered with an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset and will be paired with 6 GB of RAM.


FP TrendingOct 08, 2020 13:22:19 IST

Samsung will launch its first smartphone, Galaxy F41, under the F-smartphone series in India today. The Flipkart teaser has revealed that the launch event will commence at 5.30 pm. The teaser has further confirmed that Galaxy F41 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery and a waterdrop notch super AMOLED display. In terms of photography, this smartphone is likely to come with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup that is placed in a rectangular module.

The smartphone launch event will begin at 5.30 pm today.

Samsung Galaxy F41 expected specifications

The teaser page on Samsung Galaxy F41 mentions that the device will sport a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and come packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy F41 is designed and made in India.

The smartphone shows will have a 64 MP triple camera setup on the rear. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The power button and volume rocker will be on the left side of the phone.

Another image shared on Flipkart shows that Samsung Galaxy F41 will have a punch-hole display with the selfie camera positioned at the top centre.

Recently, a user manual was posted on Samsung India's support page. The phone will have wide and ultrawide cameras. The primary camera will be a 64 MP camera. The model number of the phone is SM-F415F, and it will also have a headphone jack as well as dual speaker.

The SIM card slot details reveal that the smartphone will support dual-SIMs and a microSD card together. Also, a provision of Type-C connectivity will be available.

Galaxy F41 has also passed two certification tests. It will be powered with an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset and will be paired with 6 GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10 operating system.

With a waterdrop notch AMOLED panel, the smartphone will have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

