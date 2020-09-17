Thursday, September 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy F41 with 64 MP triple rear cameras, Exynos 9611 SoC expected to debut soon in India

A report reveals that Samsung's F series smartphones are likely to be priced in the range of Rs 15,000- 20,000.


FP TrendingSep 17, 2020 12:30:06 IST

Samsung is likely to launch its new Galaxy F series soon in the Indian market as a user manual was recently posted on Samsung India’s support page.

This manual gives the first look at the first member of the new moniker, the Galaxy F41. The user manual was detected by XDA Developers and the portal expects the series to be released in the price range of Rs 15,000- 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy F41 with 64 MP triple rear cameras, Exynos 9611 SoC expected to debut soon in India

Samsung Galaxy M51

According to the screenshots shared by the report, the phone will sport wide and ultrawide cameras. Although nothing is known in detail, the phone is expected to focus on the camera department. The main camera is going to be a 64 MP camera most probably. Tagged with the model number SM-F415F, this device is going to come with a water drop notch screen, triple camera setup at the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack.

A dual speaker arrangement will be present in the device and will support fast charging.

The sim card slot details reveal that it will sport dual-SIMs and a microSD card together. Also, there is the provision of Type-C connectivity.

Galaxy F41 has also passed two certification tests. My Smart Price detected the device in the listing of Geekbench. The smartphone will be powered with an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset and will be paired with 6 GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 10 operating system.

Earlier today, another report by GizChina suggested that the device has been spotted in the certification of Google Play Console. It has reaffirmed the speculations seen in Geekbench and gives insight into some other features of the device.

Offering a waterdrop notch AMOLED panel, the smartphone will have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There are going to be three cameras at the back with the main camera being a 64 MP wide lens. But this listing also failed to disclose any details about the third rear camera.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco X3 NFC

Poco teases Poco X3 NFC specs via a cryptic tweet ahead of global launch on 7 September

Sep 03, 2020
Poco teases Poco X3 NFC specs via a cryptic tweet ahead of global launch on 7 September
Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 get a price cut, will now be available at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,990 respectively

Vivo

Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 get a price cut, will now be available at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,990 respectively

Sep 16, 2020
Samsung tops India premium smartphone segment in H1 2020, followed by Apple: Report

Samsung

Samsung tops India premium smartphone segment in H1 2020, followed by Apple: Report

Sep 02, 2020
Vivo confirms that it is working on a smartphone that changes the colour of its back

Vivo

Vivo confirms that it is working on a smartphone that changes the colour of its back

Sep 07, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 10, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M51 with a 7,000 mAh battery, 64 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 with a 7,000 mAh battery, 64 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999

Sep 10, 2020

science

Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Dead Stars

Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Sep 17, 2020
Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Phosphine on Venus

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Sep 16, 2020
Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Time Perception

Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Sep 15, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 15, 2020