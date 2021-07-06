Tuesday, July 06, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch at 12 pm today: All we know so far

Samsung Galaxy F22 will come with a 90 Hz refresh rate display and a 48 MP quad camera.


tech2 News StaffJul 06, 2021 09:20:09 IST

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy F22 in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone will join the company's F-series that already include Galaxy F41. As per a Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will come with a 90 Hz refresh rate display, a 6,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP quad camera setup. Galaxy F22 will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F22 expected specifications, pricing

Samsung has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The screen will support a 90 Hz refresh rate. This is pretty much like the Galaxy A22 that has been launched recently in India.

The smartphone will also come with 48 MP quad rear cameras arranged in a square-shaped camera module. Details on the other three cameras remain unknown. But, the phone might include an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor, besides the main camera.

It also confirmed to get a huge 6,000 mAh battery that could support 15 W fast charging.

A recent report by My Smart Price, suggested that the phone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing revealed a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and 4 GB of RAM. There could be 128 GB of internal storage. More RAM/Storage options could be launched too. It is also likely to run on Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

As for the pricing, there's no concrete word. But, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

