Thursday, July 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy F22 with 48 MP quad camera setup to launch in India on 6 July

Samsung Galaxy F22 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.


FP TrendingJul 01, 2021 16:58:07 IST

Samsung Galaxy F22 has been rumoured to launch in India for a while now. Amidst the rumours, the phone's launch date has officially been revealed. It is set to arrive in India on 6 July, which is a few days from now. The Galaxy F22 will be available to buy through Flipkart, which now has a dedicated micro page. The page also reveals some of the device's confirmed details.

Galaxy F22. Image: Samsung

Galaxy F22. Image: Samsung

It is revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The screen will support a 90 Hz refresh rate. This is pretty much like the Galaxy A22 that has been launched recently in India.

The smartphone will also come with 48 MP quad rear cameras arranged in a square-shaped camera module. Details on the other three cameras remain unknown. But, the phone might include an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor, besides the main camera.

It also confirmed to get a huge 6,000 mAh battery that could support 15 W fast charging.

There's no word on the other details. But, a recent report by My Smart Price, suggested that the phone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing revealed a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and 4 GB of RAM. There could be 128 GB of internal storage. More RAM/Storage options could be launched too. It is also likely to run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

As for the pricing, there's no concrete word. But, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

In related news, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A22 with a 90Hz display, 48-megapixel OIS cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and more. It is priced at Rs 18,499.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021