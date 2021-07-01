FP Trending

Samsung Galaxy F22 has been rumoured to launch in India for a while now. Amidst the rumours, the phone's launch date has officially been revealed. It is set to arrive in India on 6 July, which is a few days from now. The Galaxy F22 will be available to buy through Flipkart, which now has a dedicated micro page. The page also reveals some of the device's confirmed details.

It is revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The screen will support a 90 Hz refresh rate. This is pretty much like the Galaxy A22 that has been launched recently in India.

The smartphone will also come with 48 MP quad rear cameras arranged in a square-shaped camera module. Details on the other three cameras remain unknown. But, the phone might include an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor, besides the main camera.

It also confirmed to get a huge 6,000 mAh battery that could support 15 W fast charging.

There's no word on the other details. But, a recent report by My Smart Price, suggested that the phone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing revealed a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and 4 GB of RAM. There could be 128 GB of internal storage. More RAM/Storage options could be launched too. It is also likely to run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

As for the pricing, there's no concrete word. But, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

In related news, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A22 with a 90Hz display, 48-megapixel OIS cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and more. It is priced at Rs 18,499.