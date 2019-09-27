Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch could reportedly be coming to India very soon

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is priced at $279 and it is already on sale in the US.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 20:46:54 IST

Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy Watch Active 2 back in August and there were a lot of new updates on the device over the previous generation. Now it would appear that the device could soon be entering the Indian market thanks to a tip from a reputed tipster.

Galaxy Watch Active 2. Image: Samsung

As per Ishan Agarwal, who has been right on multiple occasions about upcoming smartphone and wearable devices, both the stainless steel and aluminum variants of the Active 2 are going to come to India. He says that we can expect the device to be priced Rs 22,000 and this makes sense since Active 2 has a bigger display and has better fitness and health tracking than the Rs 19,000 Galaxy Active launched earlier last year.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is be available in two case options made of aluminium and stainless steel.

The aluminium model will be available in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, Pink Gold with Fluoroelastomer while the stainless steel model will be available in silver, black and a gold finish with a leather strap.

Both the aluminium and stainless steel models are available in a 40 mm and 44 mm case and in Bluetooth and LTE variants.

The smaller 40 mm Watch Active 2 features a 274 mAh battery while the slightly bigger 44 mm case packs in a 340 mAh battery.

The smartwatch is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC clocked at 1.15 GHz and packs in 768 MB RAM along with 4 GB of internal storage.

