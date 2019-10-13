Sunday, October 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A91 may come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 45W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A91 will reportedly feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP sensor.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2019 15:57:34 IST

Samsung is working on a new A-series smartphone, according to a recent report. Expected to be dubbed Galaxy A91, the smartphone will reportedly come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, and support for 45W Super Fast charging.

This was first reported by SamMobile, which found that the purported device carries the model number SM-A915F. Additionally, the report also claims that the said Galaxy A91 will also come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, along with an option to expand the storage to up t0 512 GB.

The report also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A91 will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display.

Samsung Galaxy A91 may come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 45W fast charging

Representational Image. Credit: Samsung

In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include a 48 MP primary sensor Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, for selfies, the Galaxy A91 will reportedly come with a 32 MP sensor with f/2.2 lens.

Further, for connectivity, the Galaxy A91 will apparently include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port, but it won't come with support for 5G. The Galaxy A91 is also reported to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology. It is, however, unclear whether the company would include a 45W charger in the box or the customers would have to get a separate charger.

Also, as have learned in the past, the Samsung Galaxy A91 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung

Samsung will launch its Galaxy A71 and A91 in 2020 with Android 10: Report

Aug 30, 2019
Samsung will launch its Galaxy A71 and A91 in 2020 with Android 10: Report

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019