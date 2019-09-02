Monday, September 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be the company's first mid-range 5G smartphone

The Galaxy A90 will have the usual A-series design with a teardrop display notch and triple rear cameras.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2019 12:24:38 IST

Just a few weeks ago, Samsung quietly rolled out the Galaxy A80 smartphone in India. Now, the company is reportedly already working on the next A-series phone — Galaxy A90 — and it may be its first mid-tier smartphone to come with 5G support.

As of now, 5G has been seen only on flagship devices. But this may change with the Galaxy A90.

This was first reported by reliable leakster Evan Blass, who obtained a deluge of videos and animations that appear to show the 'Galaxy A90 5G'.

We are unsure if Galaxy A90 will come with a standalone 5G variant or if Samsung will make that a standard for the new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be the companys first mid-range 5G smartphone

Representational Image. Samsung Galaxy A70. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Design-wise, Blass says that the Galaxy A90 will have the usual A-series design with a teardrop display notch and triple rear cameras.

Besides Blass' leak, recently a purported Galaxy A90 retail box also leaked (via dcinside) online, which also suggests that the Galaxy A90 will come with 5G support. It also claims that the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core processor — possibly Snapdragon 855 — with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In terms of optics, the leaked retail box shows the device sporting a 32 MP selfie camera. At the back, there will reportedly be a triple camera setup with a 48 MP, a 5 MP and 8 MP sensors.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Galaxy A

Samsung Galaxy A-series launch highlights: Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 announced

Apr 10, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A-series launch highlights: Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 announced
Samsung Galaxy A90 likely to feature 'notchless Infinity' display, pop-up selfie camera

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A90 likely to feature 'notchless Infinity' display, pop-up selfie camera

Mar 22, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A80 spotted on Geekbench with a Qualcomm SM6150 SoC ahead of launch

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A80 spotted on Geekbench with a Qualcomm SM6150 SoC ahead of launch

Apr 10, 2019
Galaxy A90 expected to be Samsung's first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera

Samsung

Galaxy A90 expected to be Samsung's first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera

Feb 04, 2019
Samsung to hold an event on 10 April; might launch Galaxy A90 with two more phones

Samsung Event

Samsung to hold an event on 10 April; might launch Galaxy A90 with two more phones

Mar 19, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A90 with a pop-up selfie camera, 48 MP primary sensor, leaked online

Galaxy A90

Samsung Galaxy A90 with a pop-up selfie camera, 48 MP primary sensor, leaked online

Apr 05, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019