tech2 News Staff

Just a few weeks ago, Samsung quietly rolled out the Galaxy A80 smartphone in India. Now, the company is reportedly already working on the next A-series phone — Galaxy A90 — and it may be its first mid-tier smartphone to come with 5G support.

As of now, 5G has been seen only on flagship devices. But this may change with the Galaxy A90.

This was first reported by reliable leakster Evan Blass, who obtained a deluge of videos and animations that appear to show the 'Galaxy A90 5G'.

We are unsure if Galaxy A90 will come with a standalone 5G variant or if Samsung will make that a standard for the new smartphone.

Design-wise, Blass says that the Galaxy A90 will have the usual A-series design with a teardrop display notch and triple rear cameras.

Besides Blass' leak, recently a purported Galaxy A90 retail box also leaked (via dcinside) online, which also suggests that the Galaxy A90 will come with 5G support. It also claims that the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core processor — possibly Snapdragon 855 — with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In terms of optics, the leaked retail box shows the device sporting a 32 MP selfie camera. At the back, there will reportedly be a triple camera setup with a 48 MP, a 5 MP and 8 MP sensors.

