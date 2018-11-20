Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy A9 with quad-cameras launched in India starting for Rs 36,990

The Galaxy A9 also sports a large notch-less 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2220 pixels.

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 13:21 PM IST

Samsung has announced the launch of the very first smartphone with quad-cameras on the back with its Galaxy A9 in India. The phone will be priced starting at Rs 36,990 and will start selling from 28 November and pre-booking starts today. You can purchase the phone offline from Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung online store and offline partners as well.

Galaxy A9.

Obviously, the main highlight of the device is the big four camera setup at the back of the device. The Galaxy A9 (2018) features a primary 24 MP lens with an f/1.7 aperture along with a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for the Live Focus feature. On the front the phone has a regular 8 MP selfie camera with fixed focus.

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

The A9 also sports a large notch-less 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz, which has an Adreno 512 GPU. There will be two storage variants for the device — one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and the other with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. You have the option of expanding that storage by using microSD cards of up to 512 GB.

Galaxy A9.

In the software department, the Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI overlaying it. The entire setup is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery which supports fast charging capabilities while a fingerprint scanner has been placed at the back.  There will be three colors to choose from — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.

