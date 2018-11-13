Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 November, 2018 09:53 IST

Samsung Galaxy A9 with four cameras could launch in India this month at Rs 39,000

Galaxy A9 features a primary 24 MP, a 10 MP telephoto, an 8 MP wide-angle and a 5 MP depth sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched in Malaysia last month and the device is now expected to make its way to the India markets soon.

According to a report by IANS, Samsung India will introduce the Galaxy A9 in November itself. The price of the smartphone has apparently been leaked on the company's official website and it looks like the smartphone could retail at Rs 39,000.

The key feature of the device is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the rear.

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a primary 24 MP f/1.7 lens along with a 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera, an 8 MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor for the Live Focus feature.

The telephoto camera comes with a 2X optical zoom, and the 8 MP wide-angle sensor shoots images with a super wide 120-degree field of vision. The camera also features Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimiser.

The front facing camera has a 24MP sensor with a lens aperture if f/2.0.

The A9 also sports a large 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels.

Tele-lens on the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Tele-lens on the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz, which comes paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. It comes in two storage variants — one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and the other with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. You have the option of expanding that storage by using microSD cards of up to 512 GB.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo and the phone is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back.

In Malaysia, it was launched in three colours — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with four cameras could be priced in India at Rs 39,000

Nov 04, 2018

Motorola One Power

Motorola Moto One Power running Android 9 Pie gets spotted on Geekbench

Nov 05, 2018

Oppo R17 Neo

Oppo R17 Neo launched in Japan with in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 660

Nov 01, 2018

Vivo V9 Pro

Vivo V9 Pro 4 GB RAM model to launch in India on 1 November at Rs 15,990

Oct 29, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to compensate ex-workers who have serious work-related illnesses

Nov 02, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung's foldable smartphone will be called Galaxy F; said to have two screens

Nov 03, 2018

science

Sewage Crisis

Conditions in Jammu highlight the sewage crisis underlying our Swachh Bharat

Nov 13, 2018

The Metric System

Dusty old kilogram may be upgraded this week to a more accurate unit of measurement

Nov 13, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

Wildlife

South African lion cubs born from artificial insemination in first for the species

Nov 12, 2018