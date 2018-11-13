The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched in Malaysia last month and the device is now expected to make its way to the India markets soon.

According to a report by IANS, Samsung India will introduce the Galaxy A9 in November itself. The price of the smartphone has apparently been leaked on the company's official website and it looks like the smartphone could retail at Rs 39,000.

The key feature of the device is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the rear.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a primary 24 MP f/1.7 lens along with a 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera, an 8 MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor for the Live Focus feature.

The telephoto camera comes with a 2X optical zoom, and the 8 MP wide-angle sensor shoots images with a super wide 120-degree field of vision. The camera also features Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimiser.

The front facing camera has a 24MP sensor with a lens aperture if f/2.0.

The A9 also sports a large 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz, which comes paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. It comes in two storage variants — one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and the other with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. You have the option of expanding that storage by using microSD cards of up to 512 GB.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo and the phone is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back.

In Malaysia, it was launched in three colours — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.