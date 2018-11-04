Sunday, November 04, 2018 Back to
04 November, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with four cameras could be priced in India at Rs 39,000

Galaxy A9 features a primary 24 MP, a 10 MP telephoto, an 8 MP wide-angle and a 5 MP depth sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched in Malaysia last month and the device is now expected to make its way to the India markets soon. The price of the smartphone has apparently been leaked on the company's official website and it looks like the smartphone could retail at Rs 39,000.

According to a report by the publication 91 Mobiles, a code on the official Samsung website revealed the price of the Galaxy A9. "Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India could be Rs 39,000, making the five-camera toting smartphone a rival to the new OnePlus 6T."

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

The device's key feature is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the rear. The company claims that the device is the first of its kind in the world.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a primary 24 MP f/1.7 lens along with a 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera, an 8 MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor for the Live Focus feature.

The telephoto camera comes with a 2X optical zoom, and the 8 MP wide-angle sensor shoots images with a super wide 120-degree field of vision. The camera also features Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimiser.

The front-facing camera is a 24 MP f/2.0 sensor.

The A9 also sports a large 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz, which comes paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. It comes in two storage variants — one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and the other with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. You have the option of expanding that storage by using microSD cards of up to 512 GB.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo and the phone is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back.

In Malaysia, it was launched in three colours — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink. There is no information on whether this will change for India or not.

