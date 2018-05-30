After Samsung Galaxy J6 and A6 Plus, the Korean smartphone giant is bringing Samsung A9 Star and A9 Lite in the Indian market.

According to a Weibo post, photos of the two upcoming devices have turned up online. The model number SM-G8850 which is assumed to be the Galaxy A9 Star comes in two variants — Black and White. The Galaxy A9 Lite will have Black, Gray and Blue colour variants.

Pictures of Samsung A9 Star has a vertically placed dual camera setup at the rear with a flash at its bottom. It is placed near the fingerprint sensor. However, it must be noted that neither of the two variants have an antenna band at the back like the recent releases. It also has chubby bezels at the edge.

As per a leaked hands-on video, the phone has slightly thinner bezels than Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus. It has a narrow strip on both sides of the display. The rear does not look smudge free. However, it must be noted that the phone looks slightly wider.

According to a GSMArena report, the A9 Star might sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2200 pixel display resolution. It might be packed with 3,700 mAh display.