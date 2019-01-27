Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro launched featuring an Infinity-O display and triple cameras

The Galaxy A9 Pro gets a triple camera setup featuring a 24 MP+ 10 MP + 5 MP setup on the back.

tech2 News Staff Jan 27, 2019 18:49:46 IST

The Samsung Galaxy A9 was the Korean giant's first smartphone to feature not two or three rear-facing cameras, but four. Well, back in South Korea, Samsung just launched the Galaxy A9 Pro, this time with an Infinity-O display.

Apart from the inclusion of a punch-hole camera, there isn't much to talk about here in terms of differences when compared to the regular Galaxy A9. The phone is available currently only in South Korea, for a price of 599,500 Won which translates to approximately Rs 37,950.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro. Image: Samsung Korea

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro. Image: Samsung Korea

As far as specifications go, the Galaxy A9 Pro features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The phone comes in a single variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage here is expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

Inside, the Galaxy A9 Pro gets the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that powers the regular 2019 Galaxy A9. For cameras, the phone features a triple rear-camera setup with a 24 MP primary camera, a 10 MP telephoto lens and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera. On the front, there's a 24 MP lens for selfies.

The phone also has a sizable 3,400 mAh battery with support for adaptive fast charging and runs on Android Oreo 8.1.

There's no word yet though on whether Samsung plans on launching the Galaxy A9 Pro in any market outside South Korea for now.

