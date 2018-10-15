Better late than never, they say! While many Android phones are starting to get the Android Pie update (the flagship devices, that is), the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) is now upgrading to last year’s Android Oreo 8.0 operating system.

However, if you really want to see a silver lining to this software release, the smartphone was launched two years ago, and the Oreo update for the device was actually scheduled for a few month later, but Samsung pushed it out early.

The update is releasing over-the-air and weighs about 2.09 GB in size. That heavy size of the update maybe an issue for users who have been using the device for a year and longer, and especially the ones on the 32 GB variant. So you might want to get to cleaning all the junk in your phone. The update was first spotted by GetDroidTips.

If you are a Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) user and haven’t received the update yet, it’s because the update is being rolled out in phases, and may take a bit to reach all the users. But you can expect it to reach you by end of the week, latest.

You can also head to Setting> About Phone> Software Update to manually check if you have received any update yet.

With the Android Oreo 8.0 the Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) will receive features like notification dots, night light, adaptive icons, and Picture-in-Picture mode.

Additionally, with the update, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) users will also likely see an improvement in battery performance from the 5,000 mAh battery.