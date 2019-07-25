Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A80 is now available for pre booking on Flipkart and company website

Priced at Rs 47,990, Samsung Galaxy A80 comes in one storage variant — 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 13:16:23 IST

Launched on 18 July in India, Samsung Galaxy A80 features a rotating camera which is pretty much the highlight of the device. Priced at Rs 47,990, the smartphone is available in one storage variant of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. In terms of colours, Samsung Galaxy A80 comes in three variants — phantom back, angel gold and ghost white.

Samsung Galaxy A80: Sale and offers

Samsung Galaxy A80 is now available for pre-order for India buyers on the official website and Flipkart. This pre-booking is open till 31 July. If the pre-booking is done from the company website, you will get a one-time screen replacement offer at Rs 990 and if the payment is done by Citibank credit card, you will get a cashback of five percent. The sale of Samsung A80 will begin on 1 August. On Flipkart, you will get a cashback of five percent if the purchase is made via Axis Bank Credit card.

Samsung Galaxy A80: Features and key specifications

The highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its unique slide and rotate camera setup. Now. if you thought that Samsung's Galaxy S10 series was more restrained in design, the A80 is a testament to what the Korean giants are capable of in their bid to disrupt the sub-Rs 40,000 budget segment.

There are three cameras on the Galaxy A80 — a 48 MP, f/2.0 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a 3D depth-sensing camera. The Scene Optimiser artificial intelligence software is previously seen on the Galaxy Note 9 (review) and S10 has also been included for scene recognition, along with predictive image stabilisation for video.

But why did Samsung try something so fancy with the design? Well, it’s so that the Galaxy A80 has a completely notch-less, hole-less screen. The Super AMOLED panel is big at 6.7-inches and the borders around the edge are thin. The Galaxy A80 is the first Samsung phone to use its Infinity display technology, one of several new screen types it has detailed recently, including the Infinity-O screen featured on the Galaxy S10.

The screen contains the fingerprint sensor inside it, too, rather than it being on the back or side of the phone. The Galaxy A80, comes with the Snapdragon 730G SoC and is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. A 3,700 mAh battery supplies the energy, ready to be topped up using a 25W fast charger.

