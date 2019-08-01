tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India just a few days ago. Priced at Rs 47,990, the smartphone comes with a flip camera, which is also the highlight of the device. Samsung's newly launched smartphone was available for pre-order on the company website till 31 July and it will be available for purchase starting today. You can buy Samsung Galaxy A80 from Flipkart, Amazon and the company website.

Samsung Galaxy A80 pricing and sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy A80 comes in a sole variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. In terms of colors, Samsung Galaxy A80 comes in three variants — phantom back, angel gold and ghost white.

In terms of offers, if you buy the smartphone from the company website and make the payment via Citibank credit card, you will get a cashback of five percent. Flipkart is offering a cashback of five percent if the purchase is made via Axis Bank Credit Cards. Amazon is also offering a five percent cashback for customers paying via HDFC debit cards. You can also buy the device from the retail stores today.

Samsung Galaxy A80: Features and key specifications

The highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its unique slide and rotate camera setup. Now. if you thought that Samsung's Galaxy S10 series was more restrained in design, the A80 is a testament to what the Korean giants are capable of in their bid to disrupt the sub-Rs 40,000 budget segment.

There are three cameras on the Galaxy A80 — a 48 MP, f/2.0 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a 3D depth-sensing camera. The Scene Optimiser artificial intelligence software is previously seen on the Galaxy Note 9 (review) and S10 has also been included for scene recognition, along with predictive image stabilisation for video.

But why did Samsung try something so fancy with the design? Well, it’s so that the Galaxy A80 has a completely notch-less, hole-less screen. The Super AMOLED panel is big at 6.7-inches and the borders around the edge are thin. The Galaxy A80 is the first Samsung phone to use its Infinity display technology, one of several new screen types it has detailed recently, including the Infinity-O screen featured on the Galaxy S10.

The screen contains the fingerprint sensor inside it, too, rather than it being on the back or side of the phone. The Galaxy A80, comes with the Snapdragon 730G SoC and is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. A 3,700 mAh battery supplies the energy, ready to be topped up using a 25W fast charger.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.