Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus users begin receiving Android Pie update based on One UI

The Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update also brings with it the February 2019 Android security patch.

tech2 News Staff Mar 10, 2019 14:17:47 IST

Samsung launched the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) back in January 2018 with the company's Experience UI built on top of Android Nougat 7.1.1. Having pushed out Android Oreo 8.1 to the phone back in mid-2018, Samsung has now begun rolling out Android Pie to Galaxy A8 Plus users.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018). Image: tech2

What's more interesting is the fact that the new Android Pie update isn't built on top of Samsung's heavy Experience UI, but rather brings the new One UI to the Galaxy A8 Plus. Spotted first XDA Developer 'corsicanu', the update also brings the February Android Security patch to the phone.

Samsung India is yet to formally announce the update but in Russia, a certain group of users have begun receiving an OTA update which suggests that it shouldn't be long before users in India begin seeing the update.

If you can't wait for the update and don't mind putting in some extra effort into updating your phone, you can head over here and manually flash the update on your phone.

The Galaxy A8 Plus features a 6-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display and an Exynos 7885 chipset inside. Placed alongside the likes of the OnePlus 5T and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 when it was launched, Samsung continues to sell the phone at a price of Rs 30,999.

