Samsung Galaxy A7 will go on sale for the first time since its launch today on Flipkart, its native online store—the Samsung shop, and its offline store, Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

This is an early access sale for the customers.

On Flipkart, it will take place at 2 pm. Consumers interested in purchasing the device can get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on transaction made via HDFC credit or debit card. Other offers available on Flipkart are no cost EMIs at Rs 2,666 per month.

The device comes in two variants—4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, at Rs 23,990 and Rs 28,990, respectively.

It comes in three colour variants—blue, black, and gold.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 sports a 6-inch AMOLED display with chubby bezels on the sides and on the forehead and chin with a glass design at the rear. Its sports a fingerprint sensor on the side which also acts as the power button.

The main attraction of the phone is the triple camera setup at the rear of the phone. It's specifications are— 24 MP AF low-light camera with f/1.7 aperture, an ultra-wide 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with a f/2.0 aperture for bokeh mode. In the front, it has a 24 MP front-facing camera.

The phone runs on Exynos 7885 SoC chipset and runs on Android 8.0.

Inside it packs a 3,300 mAh battery.