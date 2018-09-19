Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 19 September, 2018 13:29 IST

Samsung might soon launch the Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9 in India: Report

Samsung is said to launch A7 this week and a massive four rear-camera device called A9 next month.

Sending a strong signal to Chinese players who play on camera strength in the competitive Indian market, Samsung is all geared up to launch its first three rear-camera smartphone A7 this week and a massive four rear-camera device called A9 next month.

According to reliable industry sources, the disruptive "A7" smartphone will be a mid-price segment device (priced below Rs 30,000). The phone is all set to make an appearance this week.

Samsung is also set to launch its first smartphone with a four rear-camera system device A9 in Malaysia on October 11 that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment), the sources told IANS on 19 September.

Representational image: Reuters

Representational image: Reuters

This puts to rest rumours that claimed the Galaxy S10 Plus may be Samsung's first triple-camera smartphone.

DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics who was in India last month, had said the company is refreshing its mid-price segment smartphones with flagship premium features for the upcoming festive quarter.

According to Koh, the fourth quarter (October-December) in India, which is a key market for the company, will see some exciting launches that will completely alter the course of the mid-segment market -- a space that is currently flooded with Chinese variants.

"You will see devices coming from us in the mid-segment space with flagship features and functionalities that will delight our customers in India," Koh had announced on the sidelines of unveiling Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in Gurugram.

Samsung made a comeback to the top in the overall Indian smartphone market and surpassed Xiaomi with a 29 per cent share in the second quarter of 2018, said a recent Counterpoint Research report, adding that the refreshed Galaxy J series helped the South Korean giant achieve the leading position.

Samsung also dominated the premium smartphone segment in India in the first half of 2018, capturing almost half the market share.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Samsung

Samsung to launch two new smartphones, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+ in India this week

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Samsung doubles down in India, opens its biggest store world-wide in Bengaluru amid fierce competition from Chinese brands

Sep 11, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 upgrades revealed in an ‘accidental benchmark test' leak

Sep 19, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 expected to come in 'amazing' colours, in-display front camera

Sep 17, 2018

Huawei

Huawei takes a dig at Apple's new iPhones ahead of Mate 20 series launch on 16 Oct

Sep 14, 2018

Smartphones

Smartphone displays getting larger are making it harder for women to use them

Sep 14, 2018

science

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Sep 19, 2018

Heart Disease

Heart disease kills twice as many Indians as in 1990, more so in urban states

Sep 19, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis continues to be the world's deadliest infection, WHO report says

Sep 19, 2018