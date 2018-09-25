Samsung Galaxy A7 is scheduled to launch in India today at 12 PM. The device has been already launched in South Korea.

The device, which is said to be packed with a triple-camera setup on the back, is expected to be priced below the bar of Rs 30,000 in the country. Samsung had confirmed the launch via a tweet.

You can watch the live event on Flipkart's page dedicated to Samsung Galaxy A7 and you can also check out the live commentary of the event on Tech2's live blog.

Let's refresh our memories with what the new Samsung device has got to offer.

The phone is said to come with a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display and was launched in Korea in three storage variants — 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, and 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

On the inside we have an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz.

The triple-camera system on the rear features a 24 MP primary sensor with a f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle lens with a f/2.4 aperture, and finally a 5 MP depth-sensing camera unit.

The device runs on Android Oreo 8.0 coupled with Samsung's Experience UI on top. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,300 mAh battery.