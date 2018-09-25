Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 September, 2018 09:58 IST

Samsung Galaxy A7 launch today: Here's when and where to live stream the event

The Samsung Galaxy A7 runs on Android Oreo 8.0 coupled with Samsung's Experience UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy A7  is scheduled to launch in India today at 12 PM. The device has been already launched in South Korea.

The device, which is said to be packed with a triple-camera setup on the back, is expected to be priced below the bar of Rs 30,000 in the country. Samsung had confirmed the launch via a tweet.

You can watch the live event on Flipkart's page dedicated to Samsung Galaxy A7 and you can also check out the live commentary of the event on Tech2's live blog.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Let's refresh our memories with what the new Samsung device has got to offer.

The phone is said to come with a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display and was launched in Korea in three storage variants — 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, and 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

On the inside we have an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz.

The triple-camera system on the rear features a 24 MP primary sensor with a f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle lens with a f/2.4 aperture, and finally a 5 MP depth-sensing camera unit.

The device runs on Android Oreo 8.0 coupled with Samsung's Experience UI on top. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,300 mAh battery.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Galaxy A7

Samsung to launch the Galaxy A7 with a triple-camera setup in India tomorrow

Sep 24, 2018

Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7 launched in South Korea with a triple rear camera system

Sep 20, 2018

Samsung J series

Samsung J6 Plus and J4 Plus launched at Rs 15,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively

Sep 24, 2018

Walmart paid Rs 7,439 cr tax on Flipkart deal; did not deduct taxes from 34 shareholders, say officials

Sep 17, 2018

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 SoC launched at Rs 15,999

Sep 24, 2018

Samsung x Google

Samsung is working with Google on an advanced messaging service for Android

Sep 14, 2018

science

Wildlife Conservation

Nepal's tiger population nearly doubles in an effort lauded by conservationists

Sep 25, 2018

Public Health

Mosquito swarm driven to extinction with gene editing in an experimental first

Sep 25, 2018

Medicine

Spinal implant helps man walk again after five years of living with paralysis

Sep 25, 2018

NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity faces a glitch which needs resolution before more science experiments

Sep 24, 2018