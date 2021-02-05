Friday, February 05, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy A51 starts receiving Android 11 update with chat bubbles, media playback widget and more

The One UI 3.0-related improvements would include features like dark mode, always-on display, stock apps design, digital wellbeing, and parental controls.


FP TrendingFeb 05, 2021 12:46:45 IST

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A51 (Review). For now, the update has been rolled out in Russia. The update also brings along the February 2021 Android security patch. The phone will now get Android 11 features that include a dedicated media playback widget to the phone, conversations section in the notifications area, chat bubbles, and one-time permissions reported GSMArena. Meanwhile, the One UI 3.0-related improvements would include features like dark mode, always-on display, stock apps design, digital wellbeing, and parental controls, the report added.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A51 in December 2019. Reports suggest that the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A51 comes with firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1. To check if the update has been rolled out for your phone, simply go to ‘Settings’, followed with ‘System updates’, check for system updates, download now and Install the update.

The update is expected to roll out in batches and the company will soon start rolling out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy A51 in more markets.

Talking of the specs, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is powered by the Exynos 9611 (10nm) CPU, backed with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It gets a quad-camera setup at the back that features a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultrawide angle camera, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 5 MP depth camera. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32 MP front-facing camera.

The phone gets an under-display, optical fingerprint sensor and houses a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with 15 W fast charging support.

The Galaxy A51 will join the Galaxy M31 (Review), Galaxy Note10 Lite, and the Galaxy M21, which were all upgraded to Android 11 with One UI 3, two months before they were supposed to receive the update. The two other phones that are scheduled to receive the upgrade in March are the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A70.

