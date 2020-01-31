tech2 News Staff

After its launch earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available for purchase on all leading e-retailers, offline retailers and Samsung website starting today. The smartphone comes in a sole 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant and was launched at Rs 23,999 on 29 January.

Samsung Galaxy A51 launch offers

On purchase of Samsung Galaxy A51 you can avail 5 percent cashback if you purchase the phone via Amazon Pay. Additionally, the company is also offering a one-time free screen replacement to buyers.

The smartphone comes in Sparkling White Crush, Diamond Black Crush and Green Crush colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that can be expandable up to 512 GB via Micro SD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 32 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 12 MP secondary sensor, one 5 MP macro lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Galaxy A51 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge tech. For connectivity, you will get USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants.

