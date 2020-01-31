Friday, January 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available for purchase: Launch offers, specifications, more

The Galaxy A51's highlights are its quad rear camera setup and 4,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJan 31, 2020 12:02:06 IST

After its launch earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available for purchase on all leading e-retailers, offline retailers and Samsung website starting today. The smartphone comes in a sole 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant and was launched at Rs 23,999 on 29 January.

Samsung Galaxy A51 launch offers

On purchase of Samsung Galaxy A51 you can avail 5 percent cashback if you purchase the phone via Amazon Pay. Additionally, the company is also offering a one-time free screen replacement to buyers.

The smartphone comes in Sparkling White Crush, Diamond Black Crush and Green Crush colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available for purchase: Launch offers, specifications, more

Samsung Galaxy A51. Image: Tech2/Nandini

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a  6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED  Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that can be expandable up to 512 GB via Micro SD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 32 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 12 MP secondary sensor, one 5 MP macro lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Galaxy A51 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge tech. For connectivity, you will get USB Type-C port,  4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 with quad cameras, 4,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 23,999

Jan 29, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A51 with quad cameras, 4,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 23,999
Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India today: Here is all we know so far

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India today: Here is all we know so far

Jan 29, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019