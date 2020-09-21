FP Trending

Samsung has announced a few offers on the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series ahead of the festive season.

As per a Samsung statement, the Galaxy A71 will now be available for Rs 29,499 from the original Rs 30,999. The most premium device in the Galaxy A series, it comes with 64 MP Quad camera setup, Snapdragon 730, long-lasting battery as well as Samsung Pay and Knox Security.

The Galaxy A51 (Review) with its 48 MP Quad Flagship Camera will now be available at Rs 24,499 for the 8Gb variant and Rs 22,999 for the 6 GB variant seeing a drop of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively from their earlier prices.

The Galaxy A31 which was originally priced at Rs 20,999 will now have a discount of Rs 1,000 and an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards. The Galaxy A 21 on its part will be available at a price of Rs 16,499 for the 6 GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4 GB variant. Both variants will see a Rs 1,000 discount.

The Galaxy A31 comes with 48 MP Quad Camera, Infinity-U sAMOLED display, 5000mAh battery and ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence innovations, while the Galaxy A21s sport a 48MP Quad Camera, Infinity O display and a massive 5000mAh battery.

From the popular Galaxy M series, Galaxy M01s with 4000mAh battery and 13MP dual camera will now be available at Rs 9,499 with an effective price cut of Rs 500.

Finally, the Galaxy M01 Core, which is one of the most affordable smartphones will be available to consumers across India starting Rs 4,999 for the (1+16 GB) variant and Rs 5,999 for (2+32 GB) variant with an effective price cut of Rs 500. The Galaxy M01 sports a 3,000 mAh battery.