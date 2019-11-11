tech2 News Staff

Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s have received a price cut of up to Rs 3,000. This price cut is now reflecting on the company's website. The two smartphones are also available on the Croma online store.

The Galaxy A50s comes in two RAM variants — 4 GB variant originally priced at Rs 22,999, and a 6 GB RAM variant priced at Rs 24,999. Both variants are getting the price cut and are now selling at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively.

As for Galaxy A30s, it comes in one variant: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. It was originally priced at Rs 16,999 and after the price, you can buy it for Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution. It runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. The smartphone comes in two variants: 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Galaxy A50s comes with an in-display sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

This smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a 720x1560 pixel resolution. Galaxy A30s features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes in just one storage variant of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. Galaxy A30s is powered by Exynos 7904 processor. As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W charging.

As for the camera, Galaxy A30s also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 25 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, Galaxy A30s comes with a 16 MP camera for selfies.