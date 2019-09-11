tech2 News Staff

Samsung today unveiled two smartphones in its Galaxy A-series — Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s in India. Samsung A50 (Review) and Samsung A30, launched earlier this year, precede these launches. The Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s both feature a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s pricing, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is available in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM variant priced at Rs 22,999 and 6 GB RAM variant priced at Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A30s is available in just one variant — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 16,999.

Both smartphones are now available on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Online Shop in Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colour variants.

As for the sale offers, Samsung will give double data to all Reliance Jio and Airtel customers on the purchase of any of the two devices. Along with 0.5 GB extra data per day for 18 months, Vodafone Idea users will also get Rs 75 cashback on recharge of Rs 255.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specs

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. It runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. The smartphone comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Galaxy A50s comes with an in-display sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specs

This smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with 720 x 1,560 pixel resolution. Galaxy A30s features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes in just one storage variant of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. Galaxy A30s is powered by Exynos 7904 processor. As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W charging.

As for the camera, Galaxy A30s also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 25 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, Galaxy A30s comes with a 16 MP camera for selfies.

