Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India at a price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 16,999

Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s feature a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 17:10:35 IST

Samsung today unveiled two smartphones in its Galaxy A-series — Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s in India. Samsung A50 (Review) and Samsung A30, launched earlier this year, precede these launches. The  Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s both feature a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s pricing, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is available in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM variant priced at Rs 22,999 and 6 GB RAM variant priced at Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A30s is available in just one variant — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 16,999.

Both smartphones are now available on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Online Shop in Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India at a price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 16,999

Samsung Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by Exynos 9611 processor. Image: Samsung

As for the sale offers, Samsung will give double data to all Reliance Jio and Airtel customers on the purchase of any of the two devices. Along with 0.5 GB extra data per day for 18 months, Vodafone Idea users will also get Rs 75 cashback on recharge of Rs 255.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specs

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. It runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. The smartphone comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Galaxy A50s comes with an in-display sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specs

This smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with 720 x 1,560 pixel resolution. Galaxy A30s features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes in just one storage variant of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. Galaxy A30s is powered by Exynos 7904 processor. As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W charging.

Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A30s packs with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W charging. Image: Samsung

As for the camera, Galaxy A30s also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 25 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, Galaxy A30s comes with a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung

Samsung heir braces for South Korea's Supreme Court ruling in ex-president bribery case

Aug 29, 2019
Samsung heir braces for South Korea's Supreme Court ruling in ex-president bribery case
Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale on 6 September in South Korea: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale on 6 September in South Korea: Report

Sep 04, 2019
Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

Sep 05, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with 1 TB internal storage

Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with 1 TB internal storage

Sep 02, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A90 may be the company's first mid-range 5G smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A90

Samsung Galaxy A90 may be the company's first mid-range 5G smartphone

Sep 02, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s appears on TENAA ahead of the official launch on 18 September

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s appears on TENAA ahead of the official launch on 18 September

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019