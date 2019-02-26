tech2 News Staff

Just yesterday Samsung made a global announcement of its revamped Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30.

Although the specification details of both the smartphones were unveiled, the South Korean tech giant didn’t reveal the pricing and availability. However, Samsung’s official Netherlands website has posted the pricing details of the high-end model Galaxy A50.

As per the press release shared in Samsung Newsroom (Netherlands), the Galaxy A50 will come for a price of €349 which translates to around Rs 28,100. The price of the Galaxy A30 still hasn’t been revealed yet. As for the availability, Samsung’s South Korean website noted that the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 will be released in the global market from mid-March.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung officially launched the 2019 Galaxy A lineup on 25 February. The Galaxy A50 is the premium among the lot. The phone features triple camera array at the back, in-display fingerprint sensor, and extra RAM/onboard storage.

The new Galaxy A50 carries a 25 MP sensor with auto-focus and an f/1.7 lens, a 5 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor both with fixed-focus of an f/2.2 lens which are aligned vertically at the top left corner of the back panel. Up front, it has a 25 MP camera sensor that claims to offer Live Focus experience. It comes in two variants- 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A30 sports dual camera setup at the back having a 16 MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5 MP sensor with a f/2.2 lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16 MP sensor with fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. In terms of RAM/storage it offers two options- 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor embedded on the rear panel.

Both the smartphones feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U full HD+ panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phones carry a 4,000 mAh battery and support fast charging technology. The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 has expandable storage support of up to 512 GB (via microSD card). The processing hardware and software both the Galaxy A series smartphones are not known yet.

Notably, Samsung is hosting its dual smartphone launch event in India this week. The company has sent media invites for a 27 February launch event in Delhi where it will showcase the Galaxy M30. The company has also sent press invite for a smartphone launch event which will be held in Mumbai the next day. However, the company hasn’t specifically mentioned as to which models they will unveil at the Mumbai launch event

