Wednesday, March 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64 MP quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display launched in India at Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A32 is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 03, 2021 14:42:33 IST

Samsung on Wednesday has launched a new A-series smartphone – Galaxy A32 – in India. The smartphone's highlight is a 64 MP quad-camera setup and a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A32 is the second A-series smartphone launched in India this year; in February 2021, Samsung launched the Galaxy A12 smartphone in the market. The Galaxy A32 has been announced in a sole variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A32 pricing, availability, launch offer

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has been launched in India at Rs 21,999. Starting today, 3 March, the smartphone will be available for purchase across all retail stores, Samsung.com and other online portals.

Samsung has also announced an introductory offer which will enable buyers to get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on payment via HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail No Cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64 MP quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display launched in India at Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

For photography, the Galaxy A32 sports a quad camera setup at the back, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 20 MP camera.

Fuelling the Galaxy A32 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A32 runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64 MP quad-camera setup to soon launch in India, to go on sale on 5 March

Feb 26, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64 MP quad-camera setup to soon launch in India, to go on sale on 5 March
Samsung Galaxy F62 receives camera improvements in the first software update

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 receives camera improvements in the first software update

Feb 24, 2021
Samsung unveils new 50 MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor with 4K at 120 fps video recording

Samsung Sensors

Samsung unveils new 50 MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor with 4K at 120 fps video recording

Feb 23, 2021
Samsung introduces Micro LED, Neo QLED, soundbars and more: All we know so far

Samsung

Samsung introduces Micro LED, Neo QLED, soundbars and more: All we know so far

Mar 03, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M31s receives a Rs 1,000 price cut, now priced starting Rs 18,499

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s receives a Rs 1,000 price cut, now priced starting Rs 18,499

Mar 01, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A12 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Feb 17, 2021

science

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021