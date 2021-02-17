Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A12 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

The handset is now available for purchase via major retail stores, leading online portals and Samsung.com.


FP TrendingFeb 17, 2021 11:31:35 IST

Samsung launched its new budget smartphone in India under the Galaxy A-series called the Samsung Galaxy A12. The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a waterdrop-style display notch and comes in three colour options – Black, Blue and White. The Galaxy A12 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1,600-pixel resolution. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes in two storage options of 4 GB RAM/64 GB and 4 GB RAM/128 GB storage that can be expanded to 1 TB using a microSD card. It runs on One UI Core 2.5 on top of Android 10.

For cameras, the Galaxy A12 houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP lens. Samsung will also offer an 8 MP camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A12 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy A12

Some connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, the Galaxy A12 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The price for Samsung Galaxy A12 starts at Rs 12,999 for the 64 GB variant, while the 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999. The handset is now available for purchase via major retail stores, leading online portals and Samsung.com.

The Galaxy A12 launch offers include an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 for Jio users on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 4,000 worth of vouchers from partners. The offer will be applicable for both new and existing Jio subscribers.

Users on the Vi network will also get double data benefits on the Rs 299 recharge for the first three months or the first three recharges and the phone will be available with zero down-payment EMI offers as well.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12 to soon launch in India, expected to be priced under Rs 15,000

Feb 15, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A12 to soon launch in India, expected to be priced under Rs 15,000
Poco X3, Realme X7 to Samsung Galaxy F41: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Feb 2021)

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Poco X3, Realme X7 to Samsung Galaxy F41: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Feb 2021)

Feb 11, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F62 with a 7,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 with a 7,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999

Feb 15, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F62 with a quad rear camera setup, Exynos 9825 SoC to launch in India on 15 February

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 with a quad rear camera setup, Exynos 9825 SoC to launch in India on 15 February

Feb 08, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A51 starts receiving Android 11 update with chat bubbles, media playback widget and more

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts receiving Android 11 update with chat bubbles, media playback widget and more

Feb 05, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak hints at 256 GB storage, One UI 3.5 and more

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak hints at 256 GB storage, One UI 3.5 and more

Feb 10, 2021

science

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021
COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

COVID-19 in children

COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

Feb 16, 2021