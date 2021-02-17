FP Trending

Samsung launched its new budget smartphone in India under the Galaxy A-series called the Samsung Galaxy A12. The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a waterdrop-style display notch and comes in three colour options – Black, Blue and White. The Galaxy A12 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1,600-pixel resolution. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes in two storage options of 4 GB RAM/64 GB and 4 GB RAM/128 GB storage that can be expanded to 1 TB using a microSD card. It runs on One UI Core 2.5 on top of Android 10.

For cameras, the Galaxy A12 houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP lens. Samsung will also offer an 8 MP camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Some connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, the Galaxy A12 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The price for Samsung Galaxy A12 starts at Rs 12,999 for the 64 GB variant, while the 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999. The handset is now available for purchase via major retail stores, leading online portals and Samsung.com.

The Galaxy A12 launch offers include an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 for Jio users on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 4,000 worth of vouchers from partners. The offer will be applicable for both new and existing Jio subscribers.

Users on the Vi network will also get double data benefits on the Rs 299 recharge for the first three months or the first three recharges and the phone will be available with zero down-payment EMI offers as well.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost