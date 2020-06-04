tech2 News Staff

Samsung will launch its Galaxy A31 in India today at 2 pm. The company has already revealed a handful of details of the phone prior to its official launch including its battery, display and camera.

To recall, this week Samsung also launched the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 in India at a price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A31 launch: How to watch the event live

The event will kick off at 2 pm. You can visit the company's YouTube page to watch the live stream. The webcast link is also embedded below.



Samsung Galaxy A31 expected specifications

Samsung has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display that houses a waterdrop notch. As per the company website, the smartphone will sport a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor.

In terms of battery, Galaxy A31 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge.

As per a report by GSMArena, the smartphone might be priced around Rs 23,000. The report further reveals that Galaxy A31 is likely to come with a 20 MP selfie camera. The smartphone might offer 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options and 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options. Galaxy is expected to come in four colour variants: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Red.

The smartphone is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.