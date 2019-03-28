Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core's entire user manual leaked, might come with Android Go

The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core might run on Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition on an Exynos 7870 chipset.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 09:39:47 IST

Samsung seems to be preparing for its next Android Go edition smartphone, supposedly named Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. Samsung had launched its Galaxy J2 Core  Android Go edition smartphone in April last year for Rs 6,190.

There have been leaks showing the design and colour details of the upcoming phone, but now the phone's entire user manual has surfaced online along with the complete specs of the phone on Slashleaks.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core . Image: Samsung

The Galaxy A2 Core might feature a 5-inch display, which is comparatively smaller than the display sizes that are seen on phones these days. It has a 540 x 960 px resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The whole thing measures 141.7 x 71.0 x 9.1 mm and weighs 142 grams.

On the camera front, the phone sports a 5 MP camera on the rear with f/1.9 aperture. The selfie camera resolution hasn't been specified.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core device layout.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core device layout. Image: Slashleaks

The phone might run on Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition on an Exynos 7870 chipset with 1 GB of RAM. The battery capacity is said to be 2,600 mAh.

The dual SIM models are expected to have a dedicated slot for the microSD card.

For connectivity, the leak mentions the phone to come with microUSB, a 3.5mm audio jack (with FM radio support), Wi-Fi at 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2.

 

 

