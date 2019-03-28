tech2 News Staff

Samsung seems to be preparing for its next Android Go edition smartphone, supposedly named Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. Samsung had launched its Galaxy J2 Core Android Go edition smartphone in April last year for Rs 6,190.

There have been leaks showing the design and colour details of the upcoming phone, but now the phone's entire user manual has surfaced online along with the complete specs of the phone on Slashleaks.

The Galaxy A2 Core might feature a 5-inch display, which is comparatively smaller than the display sizes that are seen on phones these days. It has a 540 x 960 px resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The whole thing measures 141.7 x 71.0 x 9.1 mm and weighs 142 grams.

On the camera front, the phone sports a 5 MP camera on the rear with f/1.9 aperture. The selfie camera resolution hasn't been specified.

The phone might run on Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition on an Exynos 7870 chipset with 1 GB of RAM. The battery capacity is said to be 2,600 mAh.

The dual SIM models are expected to have a dedicated slot for the microSD card.

For connectivity, the leak mentions the phone to come with microUSB, a 3.5mm audio jack (with FM radio support), Wi-Fi at 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2.

