Samsung introduced its Android Go edition smartphone, the Galaxy J2 Core in April last year. The Android Oreo-based (Go edition) smartphone was launched in India for a price of Rs 6,190.

While leading smartphone brand like Nokia has released a bunch of Android Go edition devices, the South Korean manufacturer has unveiled just one Android Go smartphone so far. However, Samsung now seems to be preparing to showcase its next Android Go edition smartphone, supposedly named Samsung Galaxy A2 Core.

Tipster Evan Blass shared a render of the upcoming Samsung Android Go edition smartphone on Twitter that revealed the design of the supposed Galaxy A2 Core. From what one can see, the Galaxy A2 Core features similar dated design as the Galaxy J2 Core with chunky bezels surrounding the perimeters on the front panel. The phone will likely feature a single front-facing camera and have LED flash support.

The render also reveals two colour variants — Black and Blue of the purported Galaxy A2 Core phone. Notably, the Galaxy J2 Core came in three colour options — Gold, Blue and Black.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (SM-A260) pic.twitter.com/NCw0u32zGc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 15, 2019

As for the specifications, details of the Galaxy A2 Core appeared in Geekbench this February. As per the listing, the phone will feature an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor fabricated on 14 nm process. The chipset is said to be paired with Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. As with any Android Go edition smartphone, the Galaxy A2 Core is expected to carry a decent 1 GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing showed the phone running Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition, however, reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung device might release with Android 9.0 Pie Go edition.

The phone is said to feature to a 5-inch TFT display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. As for the launch, reports indicate that the supposed Samsung Galaxy A2 Core might unveil on 22 March.

