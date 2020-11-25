FP Trending

After reports of Samsung launching the Galaxy A12 came out in August, it seems the release date is near as the device has bagged its Bluetooth certification. The Samsung Galaxy A12 was spotted on the certification listing first by tech portal GSMArena. The listing reveals that the upcoming device carries the model number SM-A125F_DSN and proves that Galaxy A12 is now Bluetooth 5.0 certified. Other than the core specification, the site also states that it will come with software version number A125F.001 and hardware version number REV1.0.

Although nothing much about the specification of the Galaxy A12 has been revealed in the latest listing, the product has gone through several leaks in the recent past. It was spotted on Geekbench and we knew that it will be powered by an Helio P35 chipset. With 3 GB RAM, it will run Android 10 out of the box.

There might be other storage variants but no confirmed information has been reported yet. A few months back, it was speculated that the successor of Galaxy A11 will come in two storage options - the base 32 GB variant like its predecessor and a 64 GB variant. The report had added that the product will be quite similar to Galaxy A11 but with certain modifications. It has been rumoured to feature a LCD display, a triple rear camera setup and a capacitive fingerprint sensor like the A11. The triple camera arrangement was confirmed by the leak of the case renders that also showed that A12 will have the power button on the right-side frame.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 with a 6.4-inch screen and 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor was released way back in May but it is likely that the Galaxy A12 is going to come sooner.