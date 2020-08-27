Thursday, August 27, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy A12 leaks suggest up to 64 GB storage, triple rear camera setup and more

The Galaxy A12 is likely to come with a bigger battery when compared to the Galaxy A11’s 4,000 mAh cell.


FP TrendingAug 27, 2020 17:15:12 IST

Samsung is gearing up to launch the successor to its Galaxy A11, the Samsung Galaxy A12, soon. An online leak suggests that the phone will be similar to A11 and come with some upgraded features.

Sam Mobile exclusively reported that the upcoming budget phone is going to come with 64 GB storage.

While the Galaxy A11 came with only a 32 GB storage option, buyers of the Galaxy A12 will get the option to choose between the higher 64 GB variant and the base 32 GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A11

The report also revealed that the upcoming handset has received the model number SM-A125F. As GSMArena reports, this nomenclature sits well with Samsung’s naming scheme that had named the Galaxy A11 as SM-A115F.

In terms of the camera setup and display, the Galaxy A12 is going to be quite similar to the Galaxy A11. While the exact division of the triple camera setup is up for speculation, it would not be a surprise if A12 also had a 13 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth sensor camera like its predecessor. The reveal added that the latest model will also have a LCD display and a capacitive fingerprint sensor like the A11.

The report concluded that Samsung has only begun the production of the device so further details are yet to come. However, the A12 is likely to come with a bigger battery when compared to the Galaxy A11’s 4,000 mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy A11 was launched by the company back in May and featured 1.8GHz Octa-core processor. Although the RAM variants of the upcoming model are unknown, the A11 featured a 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage option.

 

