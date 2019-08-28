tech2 News Staff

Adding another smartphone to its Galaxy A-series, Samsung quietly announced the Galaxy A10s in the Indian market on 27 August. And now, just a day later, the smartphone is already available for purchase across all retail stores, e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and all major leading online channels.

Samsung Galaxy A10s pricing

Samsung Galaxy A10s has been released in two variants. Both models sport 32 GB of storage but have different RAMs. The variant that comes with 2 GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,499, and the one with 3 GB RAM will retail at Rs 10,499.

The Galaxy A10s will be available in green, black and blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core processor, which comes with equipped with 32 GB on-board storage and an option of 2 GB or 3 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a microSD slot, which lets you expand the phone's on-board storage to up to 512 GB.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A10s sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8 MP sensor in the front with f/2.0 aperture.

Fuelling the Galaxy A10s is a 4,000 mAh battery, and it runs Android 9.0 Pie. The phone supports dual SIM and uses rear fingerprint scanner and face recognition for authentication.

