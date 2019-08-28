Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A10s to go on sale today: Pricing, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 07:47:57 IST

Adding another smartphone to its Galaxy A-series, Samsung quietly announced the Galaxy A10s in the Indian market on 27 August. And now, just a day later, the smartphone is already available for purchase across all retail stores, e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and all major leading online channels.

Samsung Galaxy A10s. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A10s pricing

Samsung Galaxy A10s has been released in two variants. Both models sport 32 GB of storage but have different RAMs. The variant that comes with 2 GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,499, and the one with 3 GB RAM will retail at Rs 10,499.

The Galaxy A10s will be available in green, black and blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core processor, which comes with equipped with 32 GB on-board storage and an option of 2 GB or 3 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a microSD slot, which lets you expand the phone's on-board storage to up to 512 GB.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A10s sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8 MP sensor in the front with f/2.0 aperture.

Fuelling the Galaxy A10s is a 4,000 mAh battery, and it runs Android 9.0 Pie. The phone supports dual SIM and uses rear fingerprint scanner and face recognition for authentication.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


