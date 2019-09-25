Wednesday, September 25, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A10s 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant now on sale for Rs 10,499

Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels


tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 16:45:30 IST

Samsung's budget-oriented Galaxy A10s has been announced to go on sale starting today ie. 25 September for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant of the device. The price of the device will be Rs 10,499 and it will be available across all major online retail outlets in Green, Blue and Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A10s. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core processor, which comes with equipped with 32 GB on-board storage and an option of 2 GB or 3 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a microSD slot, which lets you expand the phone's on-board storage to up to 512 GB.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A10s sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8 MP sensor in the front with f/2.0 aperture.

Fuelling the Galaxy A10s is a 4,000 mAh battery, and it runs Android 9.0 Pie. The phone supports dual SIM and uses a rear fingerprint scanner and face recognition for authentication.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


