Samsung Galaxy A10e spotted on WiFi certification website suggesting imminent launch

The Galaxy A10e is expected to be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A10 launched earlier this year.

tech2 News StaffApr 21, 2019 16:31:26 IST

Samsung may have launched a flurry of A Series phones over the past few months and the Korean giants aren't done yet.

A new A-Series smartphone touted to be the Galaxy A10e (model no. SM-A102U) has now been spotted on the WiFi Alliance website, which clearly points towards an imminent launch.

Samsung did launch the Galaxy A10 in India in February this year with a price tag of Rs 8,490. Provided the 'e' variants are generally watered-down versions of the original, Samsung could be planning to offer an even more affordable alternative to the A10 in certain markets.

Samsung Galaxy A30. Image: tech2

According to the listing on the website (spotted first by DroidShout), Samsung’s upcoming smartphone will run Android Pie and support dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

There not much known about the Samsung Galaxy A10e as of now, however, if Samsung does choose to adopt the same strategy that it did with Samsung Galaxy A20e, the Galaxy A10e will offer interior internals when compared to the A10.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC clubbed with 2 GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a single camera on the back which comprises of a 13 MP f/1.9 sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5 MP f/2.0 sensor on the front.

The device features 32 GB internal storage and can hold a microSD card of up to 512 GB in capacity. There's also a 3,400 mAh battery powering the phone.

Will the Galaxy A10e be launched in India? We don't know yet but considering Samsung does have its budget-oriented M-Series phones under the Rs 10,000 price bracket, the company could choose to leave the Indian market out of their plans.

