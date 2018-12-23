Sunday, December 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A10 could come with in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Galaxy A10 smartphone will be the first Samsung phone to come with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

tech2 News Staff Dec 23, 2018 16:07 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to be a smartphone with a lot of new firsts from the South Korean smartphone maker. Chief among them will be the introduction of the in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10.  Now we are learning that the S10 will not be the first to come with this technology but it will be a device from Samsung's mid-level A-series lineup.

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

As per recent Tweet by a reputed Chinese tipster, the Galaxy A10 smartphone will be the first Samsung phone to come with the in-display fingerprint technology. Also it will not be the optical fingerprint sensor that everyone is using but it could be the ultrasonic sensor which is faster and more accurate. The Galaxy A10 has been earlier tipped to come with top of the line specs such as the Snapdragon 845 chipset among other things.

However, since this is not coming from any official sources yet we would reserve judgment until the product is announced.

In more related news, Samsung is apparently working on its own feature for low light photography called 'Bright Night'. From what the report suggests, the feature works on a simple approach, it takes multiple pictures and combines them into one picture that is much brighter.

This way, images are able to show more detail than a typical low-light photo, they aren't overexposed, and users would not need to rely on LED flash.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung reportedly working on 'Bright Night', a Night Sight, Nightscape competitor

Dec 22, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 Lite release date, price, specifications leaked

Dec 13, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite and S10 Plus model numbers, code names revealed

Dec 10, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 design revealed again in case-maker Olixar's online portfolio

Dec 12, 2018

Samsung

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 glass protector shows a small front camera hole

Dec 18, 2018

5G

Samsung, LG to reportedly unveil their 5G-powered smartphones at MWC 2019

Dec 19, 2018

science

Electric Vehicles

COP24 nudged countries towards EVs but Indian manufacturers continue to lay low

Dec 22, 2018

Ice on Mars

ESA's Mars Express captures Korolev crater covered in kilometres of pristine snow

Dec 22, 2018

Super-Earths

Shimmering super-Earth with ruby, sapphire discovered beyond our solar system

Dec 22, 2018

Nanotechnology

Scientists play the world's smallest game of tic-tac-toe using a DNA game board

Dec 22, 2018