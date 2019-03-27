tech2 News Staff

Samsung's in-house mobile platform, Exynos 9610 is based on the company's 10nm FinFET process. The mid-range SoC which is found on a few Samsung smartphones, including the recently launched Galaxy A50 has neural network engine and deep-learning based image processing support.

While the Exynos 9610 SoC is fabricated on a 10nm process, a new report suggests that its successor, the Exynos 9710 mobile platform will be based on an 8nm node. The information comes from reputed tipster Ice Universe who claims that the upcoming Exynos mobile platform will have 4x Cortex-A76 cores.

As per the tipster, the Exynos 9710 SoC will likely have 4x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.7 GHz. The chipset is said to be paired with a Mali-G76 MP8 running at 650 MHz. Reports speculate that the CPU and GPU performance will boost on the Exynos 9710 compared to the Exynos 9610 as it will be based on an 8 nm process. But given these are initial leaks, we would suggest you take these early inputs with a grain of salt.

To recall, Samsung's mid-range Exynos 9610 SoC was launched in March last year. The chip is designed to offer advance slow-mo recording at 480 frames per second. The chipset supports 4K video recording at up to 120 fps in HEVC (H.265) format. The Exynos 9610 SoC has ISP that enhances performance by 1.6 times. The chip features four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz and four Cortex-A53 ticking at 1.6 GHz.

Recent reports suggest that the Lenovo-owned brand Motorola might equip Samsung's Exynos 9610 chip on two upcoming smartphones. The phones in question are said to arrive as Android One offerings. One of the Android devices is said to be named as 'Motorola One Vision'.

As per reports, the Motorola One Vision will likely feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2,520 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie OS and come in two RAM/storage options. Further reports indicate that the phone might arrive under a different moniker 'Motorola P40' in China.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.